Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Given New $11.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 90.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $5.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.26. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 12.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

