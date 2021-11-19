Eden (EDN) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $44,074.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eden has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00227195 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

