EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EDP Renováveis from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.70 ($27.88) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EDP Renováveis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDRVF opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.