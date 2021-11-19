eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.89% of eHealth worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH opened at $24.74 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $652.84 million, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

