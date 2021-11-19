Einsteinium Price Up 4.3% This Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and $45,049.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.52 or 0.00377265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,141,324 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

