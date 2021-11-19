Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, Elamachain has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00227083 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00090333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,029,063 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

