Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.130-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NYSE ELAN opened at $32.34 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $37.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

