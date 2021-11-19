Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73 billion-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.190 EPS.

Shares of ELAN opened at $32.34 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

