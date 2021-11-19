Electroneum (ETN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $991,838.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $295.38 million and approximately $991,838.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,906,928,896 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

