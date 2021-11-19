Electronic Arts (EA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $177.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $177.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $137.33 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,914 shares of company stock worth $6,506,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Motco lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

