Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Elmira Savings Bank has decreased its dividend by 26.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Elmira Savings Bank stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Elmira Savings Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

