ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.80 ($16.24).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.90 ($16.35) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of ZIL2 opened at €12.70 ($14.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.77. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €10.46 ($12.31) and a 52 week high of €18.18 ($21.39). The stock has a market cap of $804.67 million and a P/E ratio of 18.25.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

