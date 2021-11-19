Emerald Crypto Trading 45.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $352,226.13 and $33.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

