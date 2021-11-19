Emercoin Price Tops $0.0536 on Top Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $16,539.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,421,480 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

