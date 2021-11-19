Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.04

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.04 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 82.80 ($1.08). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.10), with a volume of 802,672 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Empiric Student Property to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £506.09 million and a PE ratio of -209.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th.

Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

