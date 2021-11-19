Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,440,036 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 405,132 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 939.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 722,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 652,575 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENBL opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.36. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

