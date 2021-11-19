Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $121.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

