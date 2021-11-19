Enecuum Market Cap Hits $15.62 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $15.62 million and $365,004.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00049335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00222891 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00089908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 197,559,892 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

