Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $10.14 on Friday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 10.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Enerplus by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

