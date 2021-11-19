Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $10.14 on Friday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

