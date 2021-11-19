Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.98. Enerplus has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Enerplus by 323.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,785 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at about $21,570,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enerplus by 402.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,664 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $11,737,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.