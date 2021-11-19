Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading Down 4.6%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares dropped 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 19,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,893,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

ERF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 17.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

