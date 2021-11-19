Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)’s stock price fell 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.62. 9,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 490,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

