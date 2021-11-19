Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.07

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.07 and traded as low as $44.47. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 307 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGHSF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

