ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
Shares of NYSE E opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. ENI has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $29.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
ENI Company Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
