ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. ENI has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that ENI will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

