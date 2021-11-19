Enigma (ENG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $265,374.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $265,374.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.54 or 0.00329838 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012478 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005724 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

