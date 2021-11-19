EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

NYSE NPO opened at $108.18 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.54.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

