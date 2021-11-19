Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,179 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Envestnet worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after acquiring an additional 594,931 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,110,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 13,436.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after acquiring an additional 261,883 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 15.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after acquiring an additional 199,529 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1,843.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 205,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 195,251 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $80.80 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

