Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of Enviva Partners worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

EVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $70.58.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -460.27%.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

