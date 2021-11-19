Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 2,952 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 145,055 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,154.45.

On Friday, November 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 23,377 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $257,380.77.

On Wednesday, November 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 65,589 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $762,144.18.

On Monday, November 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 45,963 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $551,096.37.

On Thursday, October 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 600 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $7,710.00.

On Friday, October 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,248,170.22.

On Wednesday, September 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,731 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $859,343.65.

On Monday, September 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,143 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $848,016.30.

On Friday, September 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $251,770.11.

On Thursday, September 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $340,225.11.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 892,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.14.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOSE shares. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

