EOS (EOS) Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00007366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $4.13 billion and approximately $882.88 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,039,703,230 coins and its circulating supply is 971,702,818 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.