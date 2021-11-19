EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Sells $495,506.95 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total transaction of $495,506.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
EPAM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $663.84. The stock had a trading volume of 201,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,672. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $311.82 and a one year high of $725.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $632.77 and a 200-day moving average of $570.27.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.00.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
