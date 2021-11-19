ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. ePlus reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $7.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,650 shares of company stock worth $1,433,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 25,900.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 56,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ePlus has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.11.

ePlus shares are scheduled to split on Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 26th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

