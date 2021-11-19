EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 31.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EPR Properties by 99.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 103,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EPR Properties by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

EPR opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.