Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NUS. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Shares of NUS opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.