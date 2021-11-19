Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Vopak’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Vopak in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens expects that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Vopak’s FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Vopak currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VOPKY opened at $37.97 on Friday. Royal Vopak has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.