Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of REYN opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth approximately $10,877,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,577,000 after buying an additional 173,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

