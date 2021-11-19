Equities Analysts Set Expectations for UniCredit S.p.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UniCredit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

UniCredit stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

