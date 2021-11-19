Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 19th (BABA, BOUYF, BUD, CEQP, CMPX, CTTAY, DDL, DE, DNLI, ESTC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 19th:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $220.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $375.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deere’s earnings estimates for fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 have undergone downward revisions lately. It expects net income for fiscal 2021 to lie between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion backed by improving conditions in the farm and construction sectors. The ongoing rally in commodity prices will continue to fuel demand for agricultural equipment. Replacement demand triggered by the need to replace old equipment will also continue to support Deere's revenues. The company is likely to benefit from growth in non-residential investment and strong order activity from independent rental companies. Focus on investing in new products equipped with the latest technology and features will help making farming automated which will drive growth in the long haul. Higher material and labour costs will likely dent the company's results. “

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denali reported wider-than-expected Q3 loss. Denali possesses an impressive portfolio of targeted therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s pipeline progress has been impressive and it has formed strategic collaborations with bigwigs like Sanofi, Biogen and Takeda to advance its pipeline. It has collaborated with Biogen to co-develop and co-commercialize its small-molecule inhibitors of leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) for Parkinson’s disease, which provides the company with an influx of cash and support the development of the candidate. However, the company does not have any approved products in its portfolio and most of its candidates are years away from commercialization. Hence, any pipeline setback will be detrimental to its prospects. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date.”

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at CLSA. CLSA currently has a $108.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $103.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a reduce rating to a hold rating. Cheuvreux currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY). Hovde Group issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT). Colliers Securities issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $11.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a buy rating. They currently have $325.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $300.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

