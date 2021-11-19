Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 19th (BP, FUTR, INCH, JET2, RDSB, TTGPF, UPST, URGN, USAS, USWS)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 19th:

BP (LON:BP) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Inchcape (LON:INCH)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 910 ($11.89) price target on the stock.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on the stock.

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vertex Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication and manufacturing industries principally in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration and industry-specific solutions. Vertex, Inc. is based in Pennsylvania, United States. “

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank’s International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom. “

