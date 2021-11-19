Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 19th (FLTR, LXS, MTX, NRDY, OPHLF, OPRX, OSS, OTLY, PAR, PBIP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 19th:

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £171.90 ($224.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

was given a €240.00 ($282.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NERDY INC provides platform for live online learning. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts. NERDY INC, formerly known as TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

