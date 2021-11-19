Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is Hazelview Securities Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hazelview Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up about 5.9% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Equity Residential worth $46,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,930,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,339 shares of company stock worth $8,420,607 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $88.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

