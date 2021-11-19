Era Swap One Day Volume Reaches $298,998.00 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Era Swap has a total market cap of $12.21 million and approximately $298,998.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.67 or 0.00227265 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00090823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

