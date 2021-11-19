Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,418.03

Shares of Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,418.03 ($18.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,470 ($19.21). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,435 ($18.75), with a volume of 31,015 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,418.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,308.93. The firm has a market cap of £704.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29.

About Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.