ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0276 on Major Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $852,770.88 and $56,001.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.