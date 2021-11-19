Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of Essential Utilities worth $17,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

