Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $350.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $353.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.51%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

