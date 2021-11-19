ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Shares Down 4%

Shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.92. 17,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 17,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 15.06% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

