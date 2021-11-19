Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Down 14% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $216,500.57 and approximately $4,263.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,200.23 or 0.07282401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00087283 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.