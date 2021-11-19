ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $171,068.07 and approximately $756.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.93 or 0.00226701 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00090596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,861,637 coins and its circulating supply is 43,847,536 coins. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.